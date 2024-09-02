Nelson Oliva Headlines CBN Promotions Card on September 21 in Long Beach

CBN Promotions is proud to announce its next highly anticipated boxing event, taking place on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, CA. The action-packed night will be headlined by an 8-round main event featuring undefeated middleweight Nelson Oliva (11-0, 8 KOs) from Los Angeles, CA. Oliva, known for his explosive power in both hands, will be looking to continue his unbeaten streak against Paulo Cesar Galdino (13-8-2, 9 KOs), Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 8-round co-main event will showcase the unbeaten super welterweight contender Alejandro Luis Silva (22-0-1, 17 KOs) from Paramount, CA, who is also awaiting confirmation of his opponent. Silva, a rising star in the division, is eager to put on a dominant performance in front of a lively SoCal crowd.

The entire event will be broadcast live to 160 million homes across multiple networks, including Fubo Sports, Fox Deportes, Stadium, Gray TV, and will be tape delayed on Estrella TV, ensuring that fight fans everywhere can witness the excitement.

“We’re thrilled to bring another exciting night of boxing to Thunder Studios,” said Alex Camponovo, President of CBN Promotions. “This event features some of the best rising stars in the sport, and we’re committed to delivering top-notch matchups that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. Nelson Oliva and Alejandro Luis Silva are both undefeated and hungry to make a statement, and we can’t wait to see them in action.”

Doors open at 5:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 6:30 pm PT. Tickets priced $60 and $90 (Plus applicable fees), are available for purchase now by calling by calling 800-283-8699, by text at 702-591-1638, or online at www.cbnpromotions.com. Thunder Studios is located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810