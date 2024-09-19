Mandeep Jangra & Nilo Guererro Make Weight for Thursday’s World Title Fight!

Streaming Live on GlobalSportsStreaming.com

Beginning at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

From Legends Casino Hotel, Toppenish, Washington

10 Rounds – NBA World Super Featherweight Championship

Mandeep “MJ” Jangra, 129.7 lbs. NBA Americas Champion, Kharian, India, 10-0, 7 KOs

Nilo Guererro, 129.7 lbs., Coachella, CA via Managua, NIC, 9-0, 7 KOs

6 Rounds – Super Welterweight – 151 lbs Limit

Keon “TheChosen1” Papillion, 150 lbs. NBA Cont. Welter Champion, Lafayette, LA, 9-0-1, 6 KOs

Rondale Hubbert, 150 lbs. Duluth, MN, 16-32, 10 KOs,

6 Rounds – Featherweight – 126 Lbs. Limit

Dominique “Lil Jalapeño” Roundtree, 126 lbs, Augusta, GA, 9-0, 6 KOs

Roberto Cantu, 124.4 lbs. Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, 4-3, 3 KOs

4 Rounds – Welterweights – 147 lbs.

Quinn McKenna, 144 lbs. Chicago, IL, Pro Debut

Margarito Hernandez, 145.6 lbs. Wapato, Washington, 3-8-2

4 Rounds – Super Bantamweight – 125 lbs Limit

Nelson Guererro, 127 lbs. Coachella CA. via Managua, NIC, 2-0, 2 KOs

Lavelle Whittington, 126.9 lbs. Chicago, IL, 2-2, 1 KO

In a battle of undefeateds, Mandeep “MJ” Jangra, in only his eleventh professional fight, and eighth with Roy Jones Jr. as his trainer, will battle Nilo Guerrero for the vacant National Boxing Association (NBA) Junior Lightweight Championship. The bout, scheduled for ten rounds, will be the main event on the Roy Jones Jr. Boxing promoted card on Thursday, September 19 at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish, Washington.

Calling the fight from ringside on the live stream will be Claudia Trejos with Jones as analyst. For the two fighters he trains, Roy will be in the corner, microphone on, adding analysis from there.

The card will be streamed live world-wide on globalsportsstreaming.com for $9.99.

“It’s going to be a great card on Thursday at Legends Casino Hotel,” said Jones. “I have these three great guys on the card, two great prospects and the third fighting for a world title. I love having them on this card. Roundtree, who many people have not seen, is a very interesting guy. Papillion is also an up and comer and of course the ever loving Mandeep Jangra. Jangra always brings the action and he’ll be fighting for a world title which is very exciting for me. Don’t miss it!”

Dominique “Lil Jalapeño” Roundtree (9-0, 6 KOs) from Augusta, Georgia. Dominique is trained by Jones on Roy’s farm in Pensacola, Florida. Roundtree will battle Mexican Roberto Canto (4-3, 3 KOS) in a six-round featherweight bout.

In a six-round bout at a catch-weight of 151 lbs. Keon “TheChosen1” Papillion. (9-0-1, 6 KOs) from Lafayette, Louisiana will battle Duluth, Minnesota’s Rondale Hubbert (16-32, 10 KOs). Keon is the NBA Americas Welterweight Champion as he won that title in his last fight on June 18. Keon is the son of two-time world title challenger Jason Pappilion. Jason, who trains Keon at his gym in Lafayette, had fought the likes of Keith Homes, Winky Wright, Kassim Ouma and Bronco McCart, while also being Roy Jones main sparring partner “in my heyday” as Roy says.

Tickets for the September 19 boxing card, priced at $60, $50 and $40, are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Legends Casino Gift Shop or on-line at Ticketmaster by clicking HERE Doors open at 6 pm and first bell will be at 7 pm PT.

Mandeep Jangra (10-0, 7 KOs) born and raised in India, trains at the Roy Jones Jr. training camp, on Roy’s farm, in Pensacola, Florida. Jangra won the NBA Continental Junior Featherweight Title on January 25 at Legends. He has since won his last three bouts, all by knockout. Jangra had a stellar amateur career which included Silver Medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

“This is a great opportunity for me, and I am blessed to be here. I have always dreamed about becoming a world champion,” said Jangra. “All thanks to God that I am feeling so proud that I am representing my country India for world title. I want to be an inspiration for the next generation of Indian boxers. They can learn from my hard work and dedication. India is an upcoming powerhouse for professional boxing.”

Regarding having Jones as his trainer, “Roy is a great mentor. I am so blessed that he gave me chance to work with him. Learning from the champ is the best way to succeed. One of the best things I have learned from Roy is fishing in boxing 😂, meaning how to make way for the counter punch, and I love that!”

Nilo Guerrero (9-0, 7 KOs), was born and raised in Managua, Nicaragua and now resides in Coachella, California. Nilo made his pro debut in 2021, fought his first six fights in Nicaragua and his last three in the USA.

“I’m happy to have this opportunity and I’m motivated for this fight,” Guerrero said. “It’s always been my dream to fight for a world title. My opponent is an excellent fighter and I know this will be a war. We are both fighting to stay undefeated. but I will do my job and get that victory no matter what. I know it will be the best fight of the night. In my mind, the objective is to come out on top, either by decision, TKO or KO.”

ROY JONES JR. was world champion at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight (undisputed) and in 2003 became the first former middleweight world champion to become world heavyweight champion in over 106 years when he beat John Ruiz to win the title. Throughout that stretch he was recognized as the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world. He now trains over a dozen boxers.