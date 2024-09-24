Nilo Guerrero, Jr. defeats Mandeep Jangra in a Battle of Unbeaten Prospects for NBA title

In a battle of unbeaten prospects, Nilo Guerrero, Jr. (10-0, 7 KOs) defeated Madeep “MJ” Jangra (10-1, 7 KOs) by way of a 10-round majority decision last night (Sept. 19) at Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington.

The 10-round main event headlined a show presented by Jangra’s promoter, Hall of Famer Roy Jones, Jr. (RJJ Boxing), was action-packed from start to finish. Guerrero, Jr., a native of Nicaragua, turned in the best fight of his young professional career, capturing the vacant National Boxing Association (NBA) Super Featherweight Championship.

“Congratulations to Nilo,” Guerrero’s promoter (Toro Promotions) Azat Torosyan said. “We are very proud of him. We sent him up to Washington to take on an undefeated fighter for a title and he showed a lot of heart. I’m sure that he learned a lot from this experience to challenge any of the other top super featherweight prospects. I’d also like to thank RJJ Boxing for this opportunity.”

Guerrero started fast, winning the first three rounds, but Jangra found his range and distance during the middle rounds, frustrating Guerrero with his in-and-out style.

Using his freakish height (6’ 1”) and reach for a 130-pounder, Guerrero got his second wind in the last third of the fight, establishing control in the eighth round by firing hard body shots and uppercuts to recapture the momentum.

When the judges’ scores were announced after 10 entertaining and competitive rounds, Guerrero was awarded the majority decision by scores of 98-92. 96-94, 95-95 to cop the NBA crown.

The 24-year-old Guerrero, a Nicaraguan Youth National Champion as an amateur, had never fought in more than a six-round bout, but he passed the toughest test of his career to date, going the full 10-rounds to emerge with an impressive victory over the much-hyped Jangra, who hails from India.

Toro Promotions, Inc. has developed a reputation for building a strong stable of heavyweights, but now the new crowned NBA champion Guerrero has joined fellow rising star, Toro super featherweight Austin Brooks (12-0-1, 5 KOs), who is ranked No. 15 by the World Boxing Association (WBA), as well as the reigning WBA Continental USA Champion.

