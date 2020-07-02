TwitterFacebook

Chantelle Cameron is ready and willing to step in to face undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor

2 July 2020
Chantelle Cameron
Chantelle Cameron is ready and willing to step in to face undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor in August – and is confident that she would be able to knock Taylor out.

Undefeated Cameron (12-0, 7 KOs) has looked sensational in her career so far, and is currently mandatory for world titles in two divisions following impressive wins over Anisha Basheel and Anahi Ester Sanchez in 2019.

With lightweight queen Taylor (15-0, 6 KOs) currently without an opponent for her title defence at Matchroom Fight Camp on August 22, Cameron is more than happy to take the fight, and is certain she would be victorious.

Cameron said: “I’d absolutely love the chance to fight Katie Taylor in August. I’ve made it very clear that Katie Taylor is my dream fight, so if I get that fight I will be ecstatic. I think I’ve got a great chance of winning it, so getting it in August would be a dream come true.

“I think the key factor against Katie would be the pressure. I’m a pressure fighter and I don’t take a step back. I don’t think Katie deals with pressure well, and I’ve got the power to hurt her too.

“I’ll be relentless and in her face throwing big heavy punches, but I do have a boxing skill set as well. I can box, I can mix it up, and I think Katie’s strengths and my strengths make for a good entertaining fight.

“It would be a great clash of styles, and I do think I could get the stoppage over Katie. After seeing some of her recent performances I think the stoppage is there for me.

“Since I’ve turned professional, me and Katie Taylor have always been on the same course. I know I don’t have as big a profile as Katie Taylor because she’s a legend. Her team may say there’s no point fighting me because I don’t have as big a profile, but I’m mandatory in two weight classes, and people who watch me fight and know what I can do know that I’m very capable of beating Katie Taylor.

“For Britain it’s a fight that everybody wants to see. It would be a very competitive fight and would be brilliant for women’s boxing. People may say my profile may not be as big as Amanda Serrano or Delfine Persoon, but who had seen Persoon box before she fought Taylor?

“Who had seen Jessica McCaskill box before she fought Taylor? It shows that Taylor has boxed a lot of people with less of a profile than me.

“My dream in boxing is to become undisputed champion, so to have the fight with Taylor with all the belts on the line at once would be a fantastic achievement. I’m from Northampton which is small town and to put Northampton on the map would be great.”

