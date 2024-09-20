New England Fight of the Year 13-1 Josniel Castro vs. 14-0 Denzel Whitley

“Worcester Championship Boxing,” presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), will be headlined by a title fight that is a legitimate 2024 New England Fight of the Year candidate, at DCU Event Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Josniel “TG” Castro (13-1, 8 KOs) will defend his newly captured World Boxing Council (WBC) U.S. super welterweight title in the 10-round main event against undefeated challenger Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (14-0, 8 KOs), of Holyoke, Massachusetts.

“This is going to be the biggest main event in Massachusetts for 2024,” GCP promoter Chris Traietti exclaimed. “Two guys with something to prove. The winner will end up world-rated by the WBC, this is as good as it gets!”

The 27-year-old Castro, fighting out of Boca Raton, Florida, has endured an arduous trip to get where he is today, including a stretch in which he was homeless and on his own. Whitley, 26, is a legacy boxer, who was practically born in the ring. His father and head trainer, Derrick Whitley, and uncle/assistant trainer Darren Whitley, were solid prizefighters from 1995 to 2003. The twin brothers own, operate and train Denzel at their Whitley Brothers Boxing and Fitness in Holyoke.

Both team camps should be credited for accepting the GCP offer of this potentially explosive fight between the pair of talented, promising prospects. Neither fighter is interested in building their records the old-fashioned, easy way of fighting overmatched foes.

“I took this fight because he (Whitley) isn’t on my level,” Castro said. “They called Chuck (Castro’s manager Chuck Shearns), and I was down for it. It’s a perfect fight for us. He has a good record, and it’ll look good on my resume. I’m defending my belt and leaving there (Worcester) with a victory.

“Right now, everything in my life is smooth. I’m ready to take it to the next level in boxing and that’s what I’m focused on. I’m doing anything I can to get to the next level, taking it one step at a time. I think this fight can get me to the next level. The victory I’m about to get will better position me for better fights, pay and platforms. I want to defend my title and, afterwards, maybe I’ll stay at 154 or drop down to 147.

“He (Whitley) is a late starter. I keep the same pace and pick it up later. I’m looking forward to this fight and putting on a clinic. If a knockout comes, it comes, but I’m not going to be looking for it. Nobody is taking my belt!”

Whitley, of course, thinks otherwise. He has had tremendous success fighting as a welterweight, capturing the Massachusetts and USBF welterweight crowns, and he’s still the reigning North American Boxing Federation champion.

“I’m going to try something new, fighting at 154, because it was starting to be hard for me right now to get to 147,” Whitley explained. “So, I’m fighting at 154 and I’ll be in shape and feeling good about my body and mindset. I was given this opportunity to fight at 154 for another belt and that gives me added motivation. I have to do what’s good for me and I want to fight. I’ve had a little trouble making weight (147 lbs.) and I’m taking this test at 154. If I feel good, I may stay at 154, or I could shoot back down to 147. I like to challenge myself. Why not give this a try?

“Anything you do in sports, or to make achievements in life, you need to be great and take chances. I want to be great and I’m going to go get it. Fights aren’t going to get easier (at this stage of his career), so I’m taking a shot. This is my job and I’m ready to go.

“He (Castro) is a decent boxer who has lateral movement. But we have a game plan that I’m not going to reveal. I think it’ll be a very entertaining fight. I’m not going to back down; I’m going to bring it to him. I’m coming for that strap!”

Located in the center of Massachusetts, Worcester has become the second home for Castro and Whitley. Castro was born in Puerto Rico, grew up in Lawrence (MA), and lived in-and-out of foster homes for years until he was 18, including a time when he was homeless and living in an abandoned building.

“I’ve fought in Worcester a lot (3 times, including his title-winning performance in his last fight this past August at Polar Park),” Castro noted. “It’s like my second home. I’m originally from Lawrence, not too far from Worcester. I’ve also fought on cards near Worcester — Webster and Framingham – and a lot of fans from Worcester were there. I’m comfortable fighting in Worcester.”

Whitley countered, “Worcester isn’t too far from my home, about a 50-minute drive, and this will be my fourth fight in a row in Worcester. It’s a nice city and I’ve added a few fans from there. I consider Worcester my second home. The atmosphere there – the fans always show me love – gives me even more energy. I’ve never fought at DCU Center and I’m excited to take on a new venue.”

DCU Center, formerly called Worcester Centrum, has hosted several major boxing events during the past 40 years like the 2010 U.S. Olympic Boxing Trials, Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard’s successful comeback fight versus Kevin Howard in 1984, and several world title fights featuring Worcester’s Jose Antonio Rivera, who defeated Alejandro Garcia Hernandez in 2005 to capture the WBA super welterweight title on a Don King-promoted event.

The full card will soon be announced. Card subject to change.

Tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 6 pm ET, first bout at 7 pm ET.