Tyson Fury denies losing to Oleksandr Usyk, believes he needs a knockout to win in the rematch

Ex-WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 34-1-1 (24) believes he lost his belt to WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine champion Oleksandr Usyk 22-0 (14) because the judges got it wrong.

The 35-year-old Brit was on the wrong end of a split decision when he faced Ukrainian southpaw Usyk, 37, for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18.

Fury started well and banked many of the rounds through the first half of the fight, but Usyk remained determine and focused. The former undisputed cruiserweight champion rocked six-foot-nine Fury in the ninth round, sending him reeling across the ring on Queer Street.

Referee Mark Nelson ruled the ropes were the only thing holding him up score it a knockdown, making it a 10-8 round for Usyk.

If was all Usyk needed to go on with the job. He came home with a wet sail, getting the better of the exchanges until the final bell.

The judges scored the bout 114-113 and 115-112 for Usyk and 114-113 for Fury. The duo will rematch at the same venue on December 21.

“I’ve watched the fight back lots and still got the same answer – I thought I won,” Fury said on his YouTube channel.

“Usyk knows he didn’t beat me. It was actually a lot easier than I thought it’d be.

“My problem was I probably had too much fun. It was too easy. It was like I was in there with a local amateur boxer.

“I was enjoying it too much, messing around and paid the ultimate price in round nine.”

Te judges in the first bout were Mike Fitzgerald of the USA, Craig Metcalfe of Canada and Manuel Oliver Palomo of Spain. Only the American judge gave the bout to Fury.

“I’ve got to get him out of there because I’m not gonna get a decision,” Fury said.

“It’s unfortunate because it’s hard enough to win a fight just by winning it, never mind knowing you’ve got to knock someone out.”

Fury doubled down on his claim that Usyk suffered facial fractures in their first fight, something that the camp of the six-foot-three undisputed heavyweight champion of the world deny.

“I’m confident and looking forward to the challenge,” said Fury, who was recently spotted being escorted out of a pub in his hometown of Morecambe by bouncers before tumbling down to the sidewalk.

“I hear he’s got a broken jaw and a broken eye socket, so get yourself well and I’ll see you in December.”

Fury is listed as an underdog for the rematch with most betting agencies, but remains the number one contender to Usyk’s undisputed world championship.

Whether Fury can maintain focus for 12 full rounds against Usyk in the rematch remains to be seen.