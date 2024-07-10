David Cardenas remains undefeated with a first-round knockout against Steveen Angeles Cruz

Super flyweight prospect David Cardenas, the 19-year-old rising star from San Antonio, TX, remained undefeated with a first-round knockout against Steveen Angeles Cruz, improving his record to (7-0, 5 KOs). The scheduled 6-round bout, promoted by TMB Promotions, took place this past Saturday at the Event Center in Floresville, Texas.

After a feeling out process in the opening minutes of the opening round, Cardenas landed a picture-perfect left hook to the body, sending Cruz to the canvas where he didn’t recover. The stoppage came at the 2:13 mark of round one.

“I landed that body shot with a lot of force and he went down,” said Cardenas, who is trained by Rick Nunez, the longtime San Antonio boxing coach from the South Park Boxing Academy. “This is a guy I fought and went the distance earlier in my career, so it felt good to get the knockout, especially in the first round.”

With the knockout victory, Cardenas is rapidly becoming a household name in the city of San Antonio, where he has strong ties to San Antonio Spurs power forward Keldon Johnson. He is tentatively scheduled to be back in the ring on August 24, 2024, at the Alzafar Shrine Temple in his hometown of San Antonio, TX.

“I’m looking forward to fighting at home in San Antonio next month, where I know a lot of my fans and family will be in attendance,” concluded Cardenas. “I have plans to make a name for myself in San Antonio and become the big name to come out of our city. Bam Rodriguez and Mario Barrios have paved the way and I’m coming fight behind them, God willing.”