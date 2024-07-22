Canelo Alvarez can wait as Bud Crawford narrows his focus to Israil Madrimov

Former two-weight undisputed champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 40-0 (31) will jump straight into the deep end of the pool when he challenges WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov 10-0-1 (7) at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on August 3.

Much of the talk this year around the 36-yeear-old Omaha, Nebraska southpaw has been about a possible move up to the super middleweight division to challenge the undisputed king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 61-2-2 (39).

So far, the 34-year-old Mexican superstar has been lukewarm about the idea, but if Crawford delivers a dominant performance against the talented 154-pounder, call for him to fight Alvarez will only get louder.

“My body is growing, getting older, and making 147 was tough. It was time for me to move up,” Crawford said to Fight Hub TV.

“I don’t know yet [how I will feel at the weight]. I haven’t fought in the division yet. So, I don’t know the challenges.

“I don’t know how my body is going to feel. I don’t know how things are going to go, but I’m looking forward to it.

“It was tough making weight at 147, and after becoming undisputed, there was nothing really for me to prove to kill myself to make the weight. So why not move up?”

For now though, Crawford says he is solely focused on Madrimov. The 29-year-old from Uzbekistan might be lightly raced as a pro, but he boasted over 300 amateur fights with two-thirds of them taking place in international competitions.

“My mind is crystal clear, and that’s August 3rd against Israil Madrimov,” Crawford continued. “I’m not thinking about or worrying about Canelo or anyone else for that matter. August 3rd is the only fight that is in the back of my mind.

“He’s a decorated amateur. He has a lot of experience in the amateurs. He may only have 11 fights, but he’s a world champion for a reason. I have to respect everything about him just like I have to respect everything about every other opponent I’ve been in the ring with.”

Crawford’s longtime trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre reiterated their sole focus of Madrimov right now.

“The biggest thing is Madrimov. That’s what’s in front of us. I know Terence’s mind is set on getting that 154 title,” McIntyre said to Fight Hub TV.

“As far as Canelo goes, if it comes on his radar, I’m sure he’d entertain it after this fight.

“I wouldn’t mind fighting him and I know Terence wouldn’t mind fighting him. The attention is on Madrimov.

“We’ll see when we cross that bridge. We’ll see if he can do all that when it comes to superior fighter like Terence.”

McIntyre explained is was Saudi Arabian boxing kingmaker Turki Alalshikh who wanted Crawford to face Madrimov fights.

“It started a couple of months ago,” he said. “I think Turki Alalshikh approached Bud or something like that. Then I think his name came up.

“I knew he wanted to go up to 154 to get a title and I think he was available around that time.”