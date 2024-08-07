Diego Corrales WBC Green Belt Amateur Tournament will take place at The Orleans Hotel and Casino

The 1st annual Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, Diego “Chico” Corrales WBC Green Belt Amateur Tournament will take place at The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Friday, August 9, 2024, celebrating the legacy of the late boxing champion, Diego Corrales. This event will bring together aspiring amateur boxers from across the country, providing them with a platform to showcase their talents and compete for the prestigious WBC Green Belt. This tournament promises a series of intense bouts, highlighting the skill and determination of young fighters aiming to follow in Corrales’ footsteps. Attendees will enjoy a vibrant atmosphere filled with the spirit of competition and camaraderie, making it a memorable occasion for participants and boxing enthusiasts alike.

For more information on this week’s Nevada Boxing Hall Events, go to NVBHOF.com.