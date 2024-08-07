KSI to headline at 3Arena with special live concert as part of Misfits Boxing’s two-year anniversary extravaganza

KSI to headline at 3Arena with special live concert as part of...

Two colossal crossover clashes have today been added to MF & DAZN: X Series 17, on August 31 in Dublin.

Premier League title winner Danny Simpson comes in to face social media megastar Danny Aarons at the 3Arena, while HS Tikky Tokky makes his Misfits Boxing debut against Love Island contestant George Fensom.

Exclusively on DAZN, a night not-to-be-missed is headlined by a special live concert from KSI as Misfits Boxing celebrates its two-year anniversary in style on the Emerald Isle.

Across two sets, KSI will be performing a selection of his new music for the first time, alongside some of his greatest hits as well as providing fight night commentary.

His second album, summer 2021’s All Over the Place entered the charts at #1, an emphatic follow-up to the previous year’s debut, Dissimulation, a #2 hit which was the biggest selling debut album of 2020.

In rapid succession there’s been a flurry of hits, on his own merits (making him the British Breakthrough Artist of 2020) and with others (Don’t Play with Anne-Marie, Lighter with Nathan Dawe), making for eight Top Ten singles in total.

As prolific as he is innovative, KSI was the only artist to be nominated twice in the Song of the Year category at the 2022 Brit Awards.

Simpson, whose top-flight career started at Manchester United, was a key player for Leicester City as they caused the biggest shock in Premier League history, winning the league in 2016.

But the footballer-turned media pundit now enters the Misfits Boxing arena against a confident and fired-up Aarons, who had been preparing to face Beavo, before injury struck.

HS Tikky Tokky’s contest with Fensom promises to also draw in a big audience as social media and reality TV personalities collide under the X Series lights!

The massive X Series 17 card also includes Deen The Great putting his MFB Lightweight title on the line against Dublin hero Dave Fogarty, as well as Sami Hamed, the son of the legendary Prince Naz, fighting Jesse Clarke.

Ben Williams, another Dubliner sure to bring massive support, faces Warren Spencer before a double-header of MFB Cruiserweight Tournament action.

Jake Cornish tackles Mike Edwards, in one quarter-final, while DTG and Minikon lock horns in the other.

But today’s confirmation of Aarons vs Simpson and HS Tikky Tokky vs Fensom, is sure to take the excitement for August 31 to new heights.