Liam Smith vs Josh Kelly: Fight Details, TV Channel, Date, and Everything We Know

The upcoming middleweight bout between Liam Smith and Josh Kelly is generating a lot of excitement in the boxing community. Here’s everything you need to know about this highly anticipated fight:

Date and Venue

The fight is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024. It will take place at the renowned Wembley Stadium in London, England.

TV Channel and Streaming

The fight will be available on DAZN and TNT Sports PPV. DAZN can be accessed on various devices, including Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android and iOS devices, Smart TVs, and gaming consoles3. Additionally, the fight will also be available on Sky Sports Box Office and ESPN PPV.

Fight Card

The main event will feature Liam Smith facing off against Josh Kelly in a 12-round middleweight bout. The undercard includes several exciting matchups:

Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois for Dubois’ IBF heavyweight title

Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington for the IBF super featherweight title

Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson for the interim WBO light heavyweight title

Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley in a lightweight bout.

Background and Stakes

This fight is crucial for both fighters. Liam Smith, a former WBO super welterweight champion, is looking to bounce back after his loss to Chris Eubank Jr. Smith has a professional record of 33 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw, with 20 wins by knockout.

Josh Kelly, known as “Pretty Boy,” has a record of 15 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw, with 8 wins by knockout. Kelly is aiming to make a significant impact in the middleweight division with a victory over Smith.

What to Expect

Fans can expect an intense and strategic fight. Smith’s experience and resilience will be tested against Kelly’s speed and technical prowess. Both fighters have a lot at stake, making this a must-watch event for boxing enthusiasts.

Mark your calendars for September 21 and tune in to DAZN, TNT Sports PPV, Sky Sports Box Office, or ESPN PPV to catch all the action live from Wembley Stadium!