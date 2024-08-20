Shane Mosley Jr. is a free agent ending his tenure with Golden Boy Promotions

Middleweight contender Shane Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs) has officially become a promotional free agent, marking the end of his successful tenure with Golden Boy Promotions. Mosley Jr., who is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, is ranked in the top 10 by all major sanctioning organizations, including #1 by the WBA, #3 by the WBO, #4 by the WBC, and #6 by the IBF. His latest victory, a dominant 10-round unanimous decision against former 2-time world champion Daniel Jacobs (37-5, 30 KOs) in July 2024, has solidified his status as one of the top contenders in the middleweight division.

“I want to thank Golden Boy Promotions for everything they’ve done for me over the years,” said Mosley Jr. expressing his gratitude for the opportunities provided by Golden Boy Promotions. “They’ve been instrumental in getting me to where I am today, and I’m excited for what the future holds as a free agent.”

“Shane is in an incredible position right now,” said Mike Leanardi, manager and CEO of Victory Sports Ent., speaking about the strategic plans for his fighter’s next move. “As a top contender in all sanctioning bodies, we have a lot of options on the table. Our goal is to secure the biggest fights possible and bring Shane a world title opportunity in the near future.”

“I’ll be watching the Erislandy Lara vs. Danny Garcia fight very closely,” concluded Mosley Jr. as he has his sights set on the biggest names in the sport. “I want the winner, but I’m ready for any of the champions at 160 pounds. I’ve worked hard to get here, and now it’s time to take advantage of all that hard work.”