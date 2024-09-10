High School senior & celebrated California amateur Paolo “Pow” Barredo To make pro boxing debut Sept. 28

Two days after his 18th birthday, Walnut High senior Paolo “Pow” Barredo will make his long-awaited pro debut in a four-round featherweight bout on the inaugural event of “Heartbeat of LA Boxing” series, presented by Toro Promotions, on September 28th at Pacific Palms Resort in City of Industry, California.

Barredo was a celebrated U.S. amateur boxer who won 90 of 106 matches, highlighted by his 2021 Junior Olympics title-winning performance. He has been matched in the four-round, co-main event for his pro debut versus Mychaquell Shields (2-5, 0 KOs), of Alpine (CA).

“Pow” started boxing at the tender age of five because his father wanted him to stay in shape, away from gangs, and prevent him from being bullied.

“I probably would have been bullied because I was easy to push around back then,” Barredo remembered. “He really got me in boxing for self-defense, but I got really good at it fast. I thought about turning pro two years ago, at 16, but I wanted to continue developing. Now, I’m ready and I think competing as an amateur in California against some of the best competition in the country has prepared me.”

Waiting four years to turn pro in hopes of making the U.S. Olympic Boxing Team was never a consideration for Barredo, who did think about turning pro two years in Mexico at the age of 16, like Devin Haney did. One of the contemporary boxers he studies, two-division world champion Haney’s first four pro fights were in Mexico until he was old enough to be licensed in Nevada.

“I was never really interested in being an Olympian,” Barredo remarked. “My dream has always been to turn pro when I turn 18.”

Because he’s still In high school Barredo has an incredibly busy daily schedule, especially now when he’s training hard for his first professional fight.

On an average weekday, Barredo wakes up at 6 a.m. and has his first class at 7:15. He brings healthy snacks to maintain his weight and then runs between 3 and 4 ½ miles. Then he goes to Riverside Gym to train for three hours, starting at 3 or 4, routinely shadow boxing in the ring, jumping rope, hitting the speed bag, followed by pounding the heavy bag for 15 rounds, unless, of course, he’s sparring six rounds. “Pow” arrives home between 8 and 8:30 to eat dinner and complete his homework. By 10, he goes to sleep, and starts all over again the next morning.

“I never have free time,” he noted.

Barreda said that after he graduates from high school, he will likely take off at least a year to fully focus on being a prizefighter, although he indicated he may eventually work in real estate or the trades. For now, though, he’s all in on boxing.

“He’s (Barredo) a good kid,” Barredo’s trainer/manager Henry Ramirez commented. “I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s a hard worker who has been with me since he was nine. He’s a great student of the game; he is a natural learner with a great ring IQ.

“’Pow’ has a real shot at not only being a world champion, but developing into a super star, and I’ve never put a label on a fighter like that before.”

The other co-main event is between powerhouse heavyweights Tsotne Rogava (9-0, 7 KOs) and Alexander “The Great” Flores (19-4-1, 17 KOs), who clash in a much anticipated 10-round fight for the vacant WBC U.S. heavyweight crown.

2020 Ukraine Olympian Rogava, who is trained by Hall of Famer Joe Goossen, was born in Georgia and he now lives in Marina del Rey (CA). The 6’ 5”, 270-pound Rogava will take on the 6’ 4”, 260-pound Flores, fighting out of Rowland Heights (CA). Three of Michael Love-trained Flores’ career losses have been to world champions Charles Martin, Joseph Parker and Luis Ortiz.

_____________________________________________________________________

TORO PROMOTIONS TO HOST PRESS CONFERENCE THIS THURSDAY

Toro Promotions is hosting its “Heartbeat of LA Boxing” series press conference this Thursday (Sept. 5), starting at 5 p.m. PT, at Walnut City Hall (Senior Community Center) in Walnut, California. Special guests will include Paolo “Pow” Barredo, Tsotne Rogava, Alexander Flores, Henry Ramirez (Barredo’s trainer/manager), Hall of Famer Joe Goossen (Rogava’s trainer), Michael Love (Flores’ trainer), Dorian Mendez, Alejandro Alvarado, promoter Azat Torosyan (Toro Promotions) and matchmaker Whit Haydon.

_____________________________________________________________________

World Boxing Association (WBA) No. 14-rated cruiserweight Craig “Pressure” Parker (16-0, 16 KOs) – 16-0 with 16 knockouts – faces veteran Nick “Slick” Kisner (23-7-1, 7 KOs), the former Maryland State and NABA USA cruiserweight champion out of Baltimore, in an eight-round bout.

Santa Ana (CA) junior lightweight meets Bakersfield’s (CA), Matt Gaver (3-9-2, 1 KO), and Santa Ana (CA) junior lightweight Michael “El Chamuco” Bracamontes (9-2-1, 5 KOs) fights Arsen Poghosyan (3-2-1, 2 KOs), who fights out of Los Angeles, in a pair of six-round matches.

A four-round fight between Dorian Mendez (4-0, 2 KOs) and crosstown Los Angeles rival David Romero (5-0-2, 1 KO) embodies the spirit of the “Heartbeat of LA Boxing” series in a very rare match-up showcasing a pair of unbeaten junior middleweight prospects.

Five additional local fighters will make their pro debuts: La Puente (CA) lightweight Alejandro Alvarado, a 2021 California State Silver Mittens Champion, vs. San Diego’s Eduardo Mondragon, Fontana welterweight Jesse Zuniga vs. Riverside’s Oscar Trujillo, and Riverside (CA) bantamweight Hector Oros vs. TBA.

Card Subject to change.

Tickets prices range between $500.00 and $100.00 and are available to purchase by going on Instagram @ToroPromotionsInc and follow the link in its bio, or go directly to www.EventBrite.com.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. PT, first bout at 6:30 p.m. PT.