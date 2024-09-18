Joshua vs. Dubois revealed as Wembley’s most expensive sporting ticket in 2024/25

Research from talkSPORT BET has revealed that tickets for Anthony Joshua’s fight with Daniel Dubois this weekend are the most expensive sporting briefs at Wembley Stadium for the 2024/25 season.

At £75.60, tickets for the all-British bout are the priciest of any sporting showdown at England’s premier venue, with last season’s Champions League final next at £59.

The NFL London clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots comes in at £58, followed by two much cheaper footballing finals in the FA Cup (£45) and the Championship play-offs (£37).

Concert tickets dominate the top of the charts and the top four all break the £100-mark, with Oasis topping the list at £151.25 for their highly anticipated reunion next summer.

Taylor Swift’s latest tour set fans back £110 a pop at Wembley, topped by AC/DC (£115) and Bruce Springsteen & the E Street band (£131.25).

Ryon Scott-Douglas, spokesperson for talkSPORT BET, said: “Extortionate ticket prices have been the talk of the town recently with some massive numbers being banded around, but it’s this weekend’s fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois which tops the list of sporting tickets at Wembley this year, with the cheapest general admission adult ticket reaching £75.60.

“Saturday’s bout is the most expensive sporting ticket across the 2024/25 calendar, well clear of June’s Champions League final, which only cost fans £59.

“Domestic football proved the cheapest fan experience at Wembley as the FA Cup Final (£45) and Championship play-off final (£37) made up the bottom two.

“American entertainment was cheapest in the form of the NFL London game between the Jaguars and the Patriots (£58), with the USA’s biggest star Taylor Swift nearly doubling their fee at £110.

“It is, however, a British act that tops the list as Oasis’ 2025 Tour is set to cost fans £151.25, and that’s if they’re in the cheap seats!”

