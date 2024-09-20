Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Final Press Conference Quotes

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Sport Chairman:

“Good evening everyone and firstly thank you of course to his Crown Prince and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for the vision really. I think everybody felt that Riyadh Season would be in Riyadh, and it’s been just under a year now since we began boxing in Riyadh Season and the change that we’ve seen in the sport already has been quite phenomenal.

“We didn’t expect to see events in Los Angeles and to see events in London. This one is very special. It’s the record, it’s 96,000 I think at a time that British boxing needs a shot in the arm. It’s a shot in the arm that’s been provided time and time again by this man to my right.

“I know he’s not a fan of plaudits but you have to give them to him because we’re all very proud of the way he has carried himself since the Olympic gold medal. Every fighter in the country today has benefited off the rise and the performances and most importantly the behaviour of Anthony Joshua. He’s been a role model, he’s inspired boxing frpm top to the bottom level of the grass roots of the game.

“Personally on Saturday I can’t wait. I think His Excellency is going to look around and see one of the greatest nights British boxing has ever seen. Two dangerous British Heavyweights fighting for a World Title.

“Saturday will be special. A three-time Heavyweight Champion, something Muhammad Ali and Lennox Lewis achieved. Joshua is focusing on the performance but legacy awaits. I’ve never seen him so calculated and so confident.”

Frank Warren, Queensberry Promotions Chairman:

“We are going to see something special. For me, there’s nothing better than two Brits in a competitive fight.

“I believe Daniel will show what he is about. I’ve believed in him from day one. He’s come through trials and tribulations and is going to keep that belt.

“He will prove he is the IBF champion.

“We’ve got a new kid on the block. This kid can fight, he can punch. He’s got mobility, he’s fast and he’s a good finisher.

“Dubois is a bigger puncher than AJ and one thing is for sure – don’t blink in this fight.

“I believe this Heavyweight fight will be Britain’s Hagler-Hearns – that’s how exciting it’s going to be.”

Anthony Joshua:

Asked about how he is feeling..

“It’s a blessing to be back again and to prove to my team and everyone that I’ve done the right things in camp.

“It’s good to be back. I’m ready to rumble and remind everyone what I’m capable of.”

On facing Dubois..

“We’ll find out [what Dubois has to offer]

“I can’t say. I’m not Daniel. All I can do is focus on myself.”

“I showed Daniel and his team the respect they deserve through fight camp and that will stand me in good stead on Saturday.

“I’m tough and so is he.

“May the best man win. Good luck to Daniel and his team.

“One thing I said when I started boxing was that I wanted to bring British Heavyweight boxing back and I think I’ve done that.”

On sparring rumours..

“He cracked me with a great shot and it’s my chance to get him back on Saturday. I’m looking forward to it. We’ve sparred hundreds of rounds.”

Asked how he wins the fight..

“I could win in a variety of ways. I’m not depending on punch power. It takes a lot more than that to be a great fighter. I’ve got the fighting spirit and that’s how I’ll break him down, with my spirit.”

Asked about the chance to be a three-time World Champion..

“The accolades come later. I’ll be back home on Sunday eating the same breakfast, putting laundry in the basket and going to the same local gym.

“I’m a competitive person and I’ve got competition to deal with on Saturday.”

On the face off incident during the launch press conference..

“You should never let anyone take an inch because they’ll end up taking a mile, you know what I mean Dan?”

On how he will feel when making the ringwalk..

“Many greats have walked it before, the undercard will walk it and I’ll feel like everyone else.

“When I step into the ring, that’s when I switch on and I’m ready. I’m not interested in the ringwalk, that’s just getting to the location to do my job.

“Once I’m in the ring I’ll be ready. 110%.”

Daniel Dubois:

Asked about rumours of an issue with his coach Don Charles who has been absent during fight week..

“As long as he’s in my corner on fight night then I’ll be alright. Everything is good.

“Everything’s gone well, training camp’s gone brilliant. Let’s go!”

Asked about why he wanted to face Joshua..

“It’s a resurrection story of my career. I want the big challenges, to make a name for myself and to make history.”

“I need to retain this World Title. It’s a great thing to have but I need to legitimise myself by winning this fight.”

On sparring rumours..

“It was sparring. Now we’re fighting, this is different.

“Move on.

“I’m ready to go and ready to fight.”

Pressed on how he wins the fight..

“I’m not predicting anything.”

On how it will feel walking out in front of 96,000 at Wembley..

“Like I’ve taken it many times before, this time it’s just a bigger stage so the energy will be higher.”

Joshua vs. Dubois tops a blockbuster night of action in Wembley, Birmingham’s Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KO) defends his EBU European Middleweight Title against Ilford’s Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs), Belfast’s IBF Super-Featherweight World Champion Anthony Cacace (22-1, 8 KOs) meets Leeds’ former two-time Featherweight World Champion Josh Warrington (31-3-1, 8 KOs) in an electric 130 pounds match-up, Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (15-1-1, 8 KOs) takes on late replacement Ishmael Davis (13-0, 6 KOs) at Middleweight, Croydon’s Joshua Buatsi (18-0, 13 KOs) and Scotland’s Willy Hutchinson (18-1, 13 KO) clash for the interim WBO Light-Heavyweight World Title and Portsmouth Lightweight Mark Chamberlain (16-0, 12 KOs) puts his undefeated record on the line against Yorkshire’s Josh Padley (14-0, 4 KOs).