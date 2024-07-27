Chloe Watson aims to cement her reputation as one of the fastest...

Chloe Watson aims to cement her reputation as one of the fastest rising stars in women’s boxing when she defends the EBU European flyweight title on September 27 against Jasmina Zapotoczna.

Watson puts her belt on the line against the in-form and dangerous Zapotoczna at the world-famous York Hall in London, as part of the undercard to Charlie Edwards’ bantamweight barnstormer with Thomas Essomba.

Edwards’ brother, Sunny, manages Essomba meaning an already exciting European bantamweight title scrap also has a simmering family feud running through it.

The addition of Watson vs Zapotoczna, delivered in association with Matchroom Boxing, means it’s a night of double European title action on the latest Wasserman Boxing event, brought to you with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum.

The Ricky Hatton-coached Watson had been eyeing on an all-British showdown with Maisey-Rose Courtney for her first title defence, but earlier this month Zapotoczna scored a major upset, convincingly defeating the Londoner on points, to earn her shot at the champ.

And bolstering the card further is one of British boxing’s most exciting prospects, the crowd-pleasing Tom Welland.

Welland has impressed in his opening five contests as a pro and the Essex puncher will be backed by a noisy crowd on September 27.

Chloe Watson said: “Everyone was convinced I would be making my first defence against Maisey-Rose, but Zapotoczna had other ideas and deservedly earned her shot at my European title.

“But trust me when I say, I won’t be making the same mistakes that Maisey-Rose made. Zapotoczna is a very good fighter, that was clear for everyone to see in the way she won earlier this month, but I’m a completely different proposition.

“I’ve only had eight pro fights; I’m already European champion and I’ve only just scratched the surface on my potential. Jasmina has never fought anyone like me. I just hope she comes ready.”

Jasmina Zapotoczna said: “I’ve upset the odds once already this year, and I plan to do it again on September 27.

“Nobody gave me a chance against Maisey-Rose Courtney, I was written off, but I showed everyone just how good I am.

“I now have the chance to become European flyweight champion and I cannot wait.”